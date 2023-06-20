Police Investigating Burning Of LGBT Pride Flag In Tempe, Arizona

Published by

uInterview.com

The Tempe, Arizona Police Department is investigating the burning of an LGBTQ Pride flag last week. The flag hung with the U.S. and Arizona flags before it was taken down and burned. The Pride flag has since been replaced. Tempe Mayor Corey Woods issued a statement, ensuring members of the LGBTQ community that “threatening, bullying and intimidating” members of the community will not be tolerated. “We will continue our efforts to make our city stronger, even more welcoming, and even more inclusive,” he said. “We support our LGBTQ+ community. We stand with them.” In February, a bomb threat …

