Morocco’s Islamist party urges ban of ‘homosexual’ film

Published by

Al-Araby

Morocco's Islamist party has called for a ban on the award-winning Moroccan movie “The Blue Caftan” from screening in national cinemas over its alleged “promotion of homosexuality” and “violating” the country's religious morals. “The General Secretariat denounces allowing a film that promotes homosexuality to be screened in Moroccan cinemas, in a grave violation of the religious, national, and moral values of the Moroccan Muslim people,” the Islamist party of Justice and Development Party (PJD) added in a press release on Friday. Directed by Maryam Touzani, “The Blue Caftan” depicts the story …

Read More