Frozen star Idina Menzel: I’m where I am because of my gay fans

Idina Menzel “wouldn’t be where she is” had it not been for her gay fans.

The 52-year-old actress won a Tony Award for originating the role of misunderstood green girl Elphaba in the smash-hit Broadway musical ‘Wicked’ in 2003 and achieved even wider fame when she voiced the role of Elsa in 2013 Disney movie ‘Frozen’ and explained that she can resonate with her gay fans upon the release of her disco-inspired track ‘Move’.

She told Billboard: “I think it might be something people didn’t expect of me but once they hear it I think they’ll think that it’s a pretty organic transition. Big voices, great disco grooves. My life is synonymous with all queer-inspired stories.

“It’s about having to find my self-esteem and empower myself to get up every day and believe in who I am and live my life authentically, that’s honestly what I learned from all my friends in the gay community and I probably wouldn’t be where I am today if I hadn’t learned to conduct myself in this world if it wasn’t for them. “

The ‘Enchanted’ star went on to add that she is “flattered” when drag queens take on her famous songs such as ‘Let It Go’ # and finds herself “sad and angry” at the prejudice surrounding certain communities as she noted that her fanbase is like “one big family”.

She added: “I’m always so flattered, especially when someone is doing one of my characters. I’m just so inspired by the creativity, the artistry. I’m really sad and angry about everything that’s going on and all the legislation.

“I don’t mean to pat myself on the back but I’ve had one really cool job every decade; I’ve grown up with my fans and their kids now watch ‘Frozen’ or Wicked’ and there’s something about that that just feels like we’re all one big family. It’s important for me to originate roles in the theatre so I always feel that a lot of people in the theatre should feel that way to. What makes them special is that unique thing and you can’t always emulate or copy other people, you just have to wait and keep being yourself and trust in that, then the right job will find you.

Meanwhile, Idina even teased that a return to The Great White Way could be on the cards.

She said: “Of course, I’d go back to Broadway, it’s where I got my start! I’m working on some things!”