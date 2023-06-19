elton john and his husband David are bursting out of a McDonalds Happy meal box . Illustration by gAyI

McDonald's has come under fire from officials in Georgia, who have accused the fast-food chain of promoting “LGBT propaganda” to children. The controversy centers on a book about the life of British musician Elton John, which is included in the children's menu at McDonald's. The book briefly mentions John's homosexuality, which has been seized upon by Georgian Dream party leaders attempting to whip up a culture war in the country.

The offending section? “You will now meet two of the most talented musicians in the world. Both of them had hopes, fears, joys and challenges, as well as their own special dreams. Their stories show you that if you follow your dreams and believe in yourself, you can achieve anything!.

Georgian Officials Criticize McDonald's Happy Meal Toys

As originally reported by Intellinews, Top figures from Georgia's ruling Georgian Dream party have criticized McDonald's for including a book about the life of Elton John in its Happy Meal toys. The book, which is part of a global McDonald's campaign featuring childhood stories of celebrities, briefly mentions the singer ‘got married and started the family he always dreamed of with his spouse, David, and two sons'.. Georgian Dream leaders have accused McDonald's of promoting “LGBT propaganda” in Happy Meal packages.

Several officials have spoken out against the book, with Irakli Kobakhidze, chairman of the ruling party, calling it “shocking” and “outrageous.” Mamuka Mdinaradze, chairman of the Georgian Dream parliamentary faction, has called the book “disgusting” and accused McDonald's of trying to “get children used to” LGBT issues from a young age. The Patriarchate of Georgia's Orthodox Church has also criticized McDonald's for using “dishonest and covered-up behavior.”

Elton John Draws Criticism from Georgian Officials for “LGBT Propaganda”

Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili has previously expressed concerns about “hostile forces” allegedly attempting to undermine family values in Georgia, promising to protect the majority from “minority violence” during a radical right-wing Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) conference in Budapest last month. This latest controversy has further damaged the government's relationship with the European Union, which was already under strain due to Georgia's ambiguous position on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

During 2021, the police just watched without intervening as a group of far-right individuals went on a violent rampage in Tbilisi, targeting and opposing LGBT rights. Tragically, a cameraman lost his life during these disturbing events. Although six attackers from the far-right were eventually found guilty of engaging in violent acts, their charges of orchestrating group violence were overturned upon appeal.

Georgian Officials Attack McDonald's Over Elton John's “LGBT Propaganda” in Happy Meal ===

The controversy surrounding McDonald's and Elton John highlights the continuing challenges faced by the LGBTQ+ community in Georgia and other countries where conservative values still hold sway. While Georgian Dream leaders have attempted to whip up a culture war against Western values such as gender equality and LGBTQ+ rights to bolster their domestic support, the government's actions have damaged its reputation with the European Union and other international organizations. As this controversy continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how Georgia's leaders will respond to the ongoing struggle for LGBTQ+ rights in the country.