Bachelorettes have found an unlikely party spot: Cape May, NJ

Published by

The Philadelphia Inquirer

CAPE MAY, N.J. — The balloon arch was buoyant. The champagne chilled in flower ice rings. A “Bachelorettes Assemble” banner dangled from the second floor balcony; life-sized photos of the groom-to-be's face smiled earnestly out from a row of welcome bags. “Where did we put the, uh, penis?” asked Faith Midgarden, owner of the local bachelorette planning company Crash the Cape, searching the freezer with a touch of alarm. It's bachelorette season, and Cape May — the charming beach town at the bottom of the Jersey Shore, where elderly people chat on Victorian porches and churches advertise commun…

Read More