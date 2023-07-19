Towleroad Gay News

Charles Barkley: “All You Rednecks Or A**Holes Who Don’t Want To Drink Bud Light… F**k Y’all.”

By Ishaan Bhattacharya There has been a recent rise in hate towards people that identify with other sexualities, as LGBTQ+ individuals have been dealing with outward aggression against them. Charles Barkley is not afraid to take a political stance and he emphatically declared his support for LGBTQ+ people, attacking the homophobic boycott of Bud Light. He used some strong words to illustrate his point, calling homophobes 'a**holes'. "All you rednecks or a**holes who don't want to drink Bud Light… f**k y'all."

