Cher launches her own gelato brand!

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Cher is launching her own gelato brand. The 77-year-old star has taken to social media to announce that she's created a special gelato with dessert experts, called Cherlato. The singer – who is one of the best-selling music artists of all time – said on Instagram: “Yep, this is real … I'm launching my gelato … Watch out LA! All started 5 years ago and now it's finally happening. More to come … (sic)” Cher teased her new venture earlier this year, when she revealed via Twitter that she was poised to meet with a renowned ice cream maker. She explained at the time: “Having meeting about my …

Read More