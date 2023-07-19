Demi Lovato ‘took a while’ to come out to her parents – but they already knew

Published by

Demi Lovato “took a while” to come out to her parents because of her family's Christian faith. The ‘Confident' singer – who decided to readopt she/her pronouns because explaining they/them to people was “exhausting” – waited until she was “comfortable” to tell her mother she was bisexual, which was when she was 25, before realising she is pansexual, someone who is attracted to all people, no matter their gender or gender identity. The 30-year-old star told SiriusXM: “I came from a Christian background and grew up queer and didn't tell people until I felt comfortable with it. “It took me until …

