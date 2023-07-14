‘I lost everything!’ Kevin Spacey speaks out in sexual assault trial

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Kevin Spacey says he has “lost everything” amid his sexual assault trial. The Oscar-winning actor, 63, is currently facing 12 charges of sexual assault from four alleged victims and appeared at London's Southwark Crown Court on Thursday (13.07.23) where he delivered his testimony and spoke out for the first time, where he claimed he had “lost his reputation” when the accusations first came to light. He said: “There was a rush to judgment and before the first question was asked or answered I lost my job, I lost my reputation, I lost everything in a matter of days.” The ‘House of Cards' star wen…

