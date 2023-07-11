Lady Gaga dog theft reward lawsuit dismissed, star doesn’t have to pay $500k reward

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Lady Gaga does not have to pay the $500,000 reward to a woman who was part of a group convicted of stealing her French bulldogs in 2021. The ‘House of Gucci' star's beloved pooches Koji and Gustav were stolen from her dog walker, and after she offered the reward for their safe return but did not give the money to Jennifer McBride, she sued the Grammy winner. However, TMZ reports that the case was thrown out before it made it to trial. McBride didn't successfully sue the ‘Bad Romance' singer because of her conviction. However, she has the right to resubmit the case, though it's likely it will s…

