Madonna Was ‘Constantly Pushing Herself’ Before Serious Illness: ‘She Is as Human and as Frail as the Rest of Us’

Published by

OK Magazine

Madonna was apparently grinding in rehearsals before her recent illness! The Queen of Pop was recently hospitalized for a serious bacterial infection on June 24 after she was found unresponsive at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York, where she had been practicing. A friend of the 64-year-old recently shared their stance on the tragic situation with a news outlet. “She is the one constantly pushing herself, but she has to realize that, while she is as good as the people she is working with, many of them are a fraction of her age and without her history of injuries,” they explained of t…

Read More