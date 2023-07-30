Meet Instagram hottie Paulo Quevedo

Published by

Paulo Quevedo is a Mexican actor and singer who has been been in the industry since 1996. Born on February 1, 1975 in Juarez, Mexico, the handsome hunk was raised in El Paso, Texas. He rose to fame as a singer of the Mexican pop groups Tierra Cero and Kairo. He is also recognized for his recurring roles in the El Justiciero film franchise. You can also find Paulo on OnlyFans.

