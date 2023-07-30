After Bud Light, Ukraine ‘Scandals,’ Garth Brooks Surprises Again

Published by

The Street

By Daniel Kline Garth Brooks does whatever he wants. That's something few celebrities get away with, but the singer has enough money, fame, and diehard fans that he does not need to fear reprisals from either side of the political aisle. The singer went against many of the country performers of his generation — and Kid Rock — when he made it clear that his upcoming Nashville Bar would serve Bud Light. Instead of condemning Anheuser-Busch (BUD) – Get Free Report for working with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, Brooks embraced the idea of inclusivity. In a business where a lot of the co…

Read More