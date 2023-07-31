Dwight Howard’s Assault Accuser Submits Uber Receipt as Evidence in Court Battle With Ex-Lakers Star

Published by

Radar Online

Dwight Howard's accuser Stephen Harper believes he has evidence that will help prove his allegations against the ex-NBA star, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Harper has provided the court with a copy of his Uber receipt from July 19, 2021. The alleged receipt shows him leaving from an address in the city of Fairburn, Georgia at 1:21 AM. His driver took him to an address in the city of Suwanee. The address listed on the alleged receipt is Howard's estate in Georgia. The trip costs Harper $71.98. As RadarOnline.com first reported, earlier th…

Read More