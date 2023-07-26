Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

Mick Jagger at 80 — The Secrets He’s Hiding: Flings With David Bowie, Keith Richards and Rolling Stones’ Guitarist Mick Taylor

Leave a Comment

687107 origin 1
Published by
OK Magazine

Rock superstar is notorious for bedding many of the world's hottest gals, but a shocking book claimed the Rolling Stones frontman canoodled with dudes, too – including TWO of his bandmates! A father-of-eight with five different baby mamas, Jagger is a “bisexual icon” who also had trysts with bandmate and Mick Taylor, a Stones guitarist from 1969 to 1974, according to author Lesley-Ann Jones. In her mind-blowing expose, The Stone Age, Jones claimed Jagger's had a sweet tooth for guys and dished on a singer's claim of having a threesome with Mick and . She s…

Read More

Related Posts