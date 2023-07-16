Towleroad Gay News

Ron DeSantis has fired 12 campaign staffers with more to follow: report

Published by
Raw Story

, currently Trump's top competitor for the 2024 Republican nomination for president, has reportedly fired 12 staffers and has plans to continue the trend. DeSantis, who was recently asked by GOP officials in a Florida county to ban a vaccine as a “biological weapon,” has now cut several “mid-level” staffers as a means to save money, according to NBC. “Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign has fired roughly a dozen staffers — and more are expected in the coming weeks as he shakes up his big-money political operations after less than two months on the campaign trail,” Matt Dixon, Allan…

