Ryan Gosling Sings The Pain Away As ‘Just Ken’ in Barbie Movie. “Anywhere else I’d be a ten / Is my destiny to live and die a life of blonde fragility?” LISTEN

Ryan Gosling will be singing and dancing in the upcoming Barbie movie. A video clip has been released, giving a sneak peek of his performance in the musical number called “Just Ken.” The Barbie movie, directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie and Alexandra Shipp, will be released in theaters on July 21.

The film's soundtrack features other popular artists like Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, and Nicki Minaj. Ryan Gosling's vocals in the song were recorded in just three hours, and the end result impressed the soundtrack producer, Mark Ronson. The song also features Slash, the guitarist from Guns N' Roses.

‘Just Ken' Lyrics. Ryan Gosling Sings The Pain Away

Doesn't seem to matter what I do

I'm always number two

No one knows how hard I tried, oh, I

I have feelings that I can't explain

They're drivin' me insane

All my life been so polite

[Chorus]

‘Cause I'm just Ken

Anywhere else I'd be a ten

Is it my destiny to live and die a life of blonde fragility?

I'm just Ken

Where I see love, she sees a friend

What will it take for her to see the man behind the ten and fight for me?

[Outro]

I'm just Ken and I'm enough

And I'm great at doing stuff

So, hey, check me out, yeah, I'm just ken

Baby, I'm just Ken

