She really is trampy! Dolly Parton admits she stole signature look from her local down-and-out

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Dolly Parton stole her signature look from her “town tramp”. The Jolene' country icon, 77, who grew up in Sevier County, Tennessee, and once said she had spent $1 million dollars on her breast enlargements, said looking trashy was a “country girl's idea of glamour”. She is quoted in the Daily Star saying: “I based my look on the town tramp, the trash in our county. “She had long beautiful red nails, bright red lipstick, peroxide yellow hair, high-heeled shoes, short skirts. I thought she was absolutely beautiful. “I thought, ‘That's what I'm going to be when I grow up – trash.'” Dolly has cons…

Read More