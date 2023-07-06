Towleroad Gay News

She really is trampy! Dolly Parton admits she stole signature look from her local down-and-out

BANG Showbiz English

stole her signature look from her “town tramp”. The Jolene' country icon, 77, who grew up in Sevier County, Tennessee, and once said she had spent $1 million dollars on her breast enlargements, said looking trashy was a “country girl's idea of glamour”. She is quoted in the Daily Star saying: “I based my look on the town tramp, the trash in our county. “She had long beautiful red nails, bright red lipstick, peroxide yellow hair, high-heeled shoes, short skirts. I thought she was absolutely beautiful. “I thought, ‘That's what I'm going to be when I grow up – trash.'” Dolly has cons…

