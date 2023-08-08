‘Let’s Make A Deal’ Host Wayne Brady Comes Out As Pansexual

Published by

Wayne Brady officially came out as pansexual on Monday. “I am pansexual,” Brady, who is currently the host of CBS's TV show Let's Make A Deal, told People magazine in an interview. He added, “Bisexual – with an open mind!” Brady first shared his news with his ex-wife Mandie Taketa, who was glad for him. She told the magazine that his coming out would allow him to be happier. In light of this news, Brady has said he is excited to see what he will do next in life and that he has done research about being pansexual, which means that he does not base his attraction to people on their sex or gend…

