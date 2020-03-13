Roy Moore Petitions SCOTUS to Overturn Same-Sex Marriage, Says Obergefell ‘Perverted the Constitution’

Fresh off a fourth-place finish in the Alabama GOP Senate primary, alleged child molester Roy Moore is petitioning the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn its 2015 Obergefell decision legalizing same-sex marriage.

Moore’s nonprofit, the Foundation for Moral Law, filed a friend-of-the-court brief Thursday in a case involving Kim Davis, the Kentucky clerk who was sued for refusing to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples.

“The Supreme Court’s decision in Obergefell could not be logically deduced from the text of the Constitution or found in the longstanding traditions of our people,” the brief states. “Obergefell not only perverted the Constitution and changed the definition of marriage, but it also jeopardized the religious liberty of Kim Davis and millions of Americans who object to same-sex marriage.”

The brief goes on to note that the author of the court’s 5-4 Obergefell decision, Justice Anthony Kennedy, has since been replaced by Trump appointee Brett Kavanaugh.

“We commend Kim Davis for doing the right thing,” the brief states. “Now that Justice Kavanaugh has replaced Justice Kennedy, we hope that the Supreme Court will once again allow the states to recognize marriage for what it is: a union between one man and one woman for life.”

Back in December, Moore’s foundation, which is now headed by his wife, Kayla, filed a similar brief in a case challenging Maryland’s ban on conversion therapy for minors.

“Many young people want to be delivered from homosexual desires because of their religious convictions,” the brief stated. “Their right to seek deliverance is protected by the First Amendment to the Constitution. Ironically, LGBT activists loudly argue for ‘freedom to choose’ but want to deny that freedom to those who do not choose to remain homosexual.”