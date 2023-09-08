GOP Knew About George Santos’ Lies; Uncovered By Candidates Own Internal Vulnerability Report

In in amazing revelation, CBS has reported that the GOP (Grand Old Party) was aware of the lies propagated by one of its own candidates. The truth was hidden in a vulnerability report that was internal to the campaign. This report has recently surfaced, shedding light on the red flags that were raised long before the embattled representative was elected. This article delves into the details of this discovery and its implications.

The vulnerability report, as revealed by the sources, highlights a series of concerning findings about George Santos, a GOP candidate. The information contained in this report was crucial and had the potential to influence the outcome of the election had it been made public at the time.

According to the report, Santos had been consistently making false claims and misleading statements during his campaign. The report meticulously outlined these lies and presented evidence to support its claims. It brings to question the integrity and transparency of the GOP's selection process, as these allegations were largely overlooked or ignored.

One of the key findings in the vulnerability report was Santos' embellishment of his professional and educational background. The report reveals that Santos had misrepresented his qualifications and work experience, creating a false impression of his competence and expertise.

Furthermore, the report also raised concerns about Santos' financial dealings, highlighting potential conflicts of interest and questionable financial practices. It disclosed instances where Santos had allegedly received questionable funding from undisclosed sources, suggesting a lack of transparency and accountability.

The fact that the GOP was aware of these issues, as indicated by the vulnerability report, raises serious questions about the party's commitment to ethical conduct and honesty. The report seems to suggest that the party prioritized winning the election over upholding integrity and trust with the voters.

The implications of this discovery extend beyond the individual candidate. It casts doubts on the credibility of the GOP as a whole, as it calls into question the party's ability to thoroughly vet and support its candidates.