Is he an AI? That's what came up with this rendition of a “cage match”

George Santos, a lawmaker currently facing federal charges of fraud and money laundering, was recently heard boasting about his weight loss achieved with the help of the drug Ozempic.

Santos, who attended a party in Manhattan, openly discussed his body transformation with fellow attendees. The medication, commonly used for diabetes treatment and weight loss, has gained popularity in Hollywood circles.

An insider revealed that Santos, during a birthday celebration, shared that he had lost nearly 100 lbs thanks to Ozempic. The congressman's significant weight loss caught the attention of his pharmacist fiancé, who expressed concerns about the medication.

In addition to his weight loss revelations, Santos confidently claimed that his knowledge of jiu-jitsu would enable him to defeat Mitt Romney in a cage match. Santos has pleaded not guilty to the federal charges against him, though past evidence suggests a history of fabrication. Despite mounting controversies and legal troubles, Santos remains committed to his legislative duties.