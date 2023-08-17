Former George Santos Fundraiser Indicted for Wire Fraud and Impersonating Kevin McCarthy’s Former Chief of Staff

Indictment Details

Sam Miele, a former fundraiser for Rep. George Santos' 2020 and 2022 campaigns, has been indicted by a New York grand jury on charges of wire fraud and identity theft. Miele is accused of impersonating Dan Meyer, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's former chief of staff, to solicit donations.

Impersonation and Fraud

Miele allegedly created an email account posing as the McCarthy staffer to send solicitations to more than a dozen potential contributors, signing those emails using the employee's full name and official title. He was arraigned in Brooklyn federal court, pleaded not guilty, and was released on $150,000 bond. “Miele created an email account posing as the McCarthy staffer to send solicitations to more than a dozen potential contributors and signed those emails using the employee's full name and official title,” reported Chris Marquette of Roll Call.

Quotes and Reactions

“In a letter sent to Santos last September, Miele admitted to ‘faking my identity to a big donor,'” according to the indictment. He went on to describe himself as “high risk, high reward in everything I do.” Miele earned a commission of 15% for each contribution he raised, as reported by AP News.

Ongoing Legal Issues

The indictment comes three months after federal prosecutors unsealed a thirteen-count indictment against Santos, including charges of theft of public funds, wire fraud, and money laundering. Miele's legal team stated, “We look forward to complete vindication at trial,” as reported by RadarOnline.

