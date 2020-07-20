Alicia Silverstone Reflects on ‘Clueless’ on 25th Anniversary: ‘My Favorite Aspect of the Film’ is ‘What it Means to Gay Boys’

The iconic high school film Clueless turned 25-years-old yesterday, which should make many of you feel like a fossil.

The film’s star, Alicia Silverstone, shared some of her thoughts about the film with Vogue, including what responses to the film were meaningful to her back in 1995.

Said Silverstone: “I was really well-received by the gay community after Clueless came out. They’ve always been my people. I don’t know if it’s just this film or my vibe that’s endeared me to them, but that has always been my favorite aspect of the film. Particularly what it means to gay boys.”

“Christian Siriano [the fashion designer] is like my real-life Christian, Silverstone added, referring to her crush in the film who is revealed to be gay. “Whenever we hang out he’s basically like my boyfriend. We love each other so much and I’m sure some of that stems from him really admiring Clueless and what Cher meant to him and all of his friends growing up.”

