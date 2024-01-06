US criticizes Burundi leader call to stone gay couples

Published by
AFP
Washington (AFP) – The United States on Friday criticized Burundi's President Evariste Ndayishimiye after he called for public stoning of same-sex couples, the latest anti-gay broadside by an East African leader. “The United States is deeply troubled by President Ndayishimiye's remarks targeting certain vulnerable and marginalized Burundians,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement. “We call on all of Burundi's leaders to respect the inherent dignity and inalienable rights, including equal access to justice, of every member of Burundian society,” he said. The statement d…