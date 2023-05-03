The States With the Most and Least LGBTQ Equality

Published by

The Street

By Samanda Dorger These are the U.S. states with the most LGBTQ-inclusive or protective laws, plus the states with the most harmful or discriminatory policies. In 2015, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in a landmark case that same-sex couples had the fundamental right to marriage in all states. There are currently 34 countries in the world where same-sex marriage is legal, according to the Human Rights Campaign. But despite a movement to improve the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBTQ) people around the world, there’s been a backlash in the U.S., with a record number of anti-LG…

Read More