Japanese fete LGBTQ progress, demand marriage rights as G7 summit looms

Published by

Reuters UK

(This April 23 story has been corrected to say ‘unions,’ not ‘marriage,’ as G7 member Italy recognises the former and not the latter, in paragraph 2) By Elaine Lies TOKYO (Reuters) – Cheering, flag-waving crowds gathered in Tokyo on Sunday for the first full Pride parade in four years, celebrating advances in LGBTQ rights but demanding Japan join other advanced nations in legally recognising same-sex marriage. Change is slow in Japan, which hosts a summit next month of the Group of Seven industrial powers as the only member of the G7 that does not recognise same-sex unions. But growing support…

