Son of infamous televangelists Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker tells all including mum’s scandalous legacy

Published by

Mirror

By Sean McPolin The son of an infamous 1980s televangelist couple is set to reveal their family's darkest secrets in an upcoming documentary which is set to lay all bare. Dubbed Better Angels: The Gospel According to Tammy Faye, the series will follow the life of Jim Bakker and Tammy Faye Messner. The pair's lives recently came back into the public spotlight thanks to the Oscar-winning film starring Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield. Now, the duo's son Jay Bakker has revealed some of the shocking details which are about to be exposed. The 48-year-old admitted he hopes the documentary can sh…

Read More