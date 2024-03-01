Key West Cravings: Benedicts Three Ways, Cuban Treats, and A Former Brothel That Seduces The Fashioned Way — With Pie

Photo by Mike Freas/Florida Keys News Bureau

Ask some locals for the best place to eat in Key West, and you'd better open Notes on your phone and prepare your thumbs for a long list. With its compact size and diverse culinary landscape, Key West is a paradise for food enthusiasts, where it's hard to get a bad meal, and easy to satisfy your cravings.

Let's start with the basics. Key West claims both the Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic, and is smack dab where the two meet. So, yes there is seafood. The warm waters of the Gulf offer a milder and sweeter taste to always-fresh fish than colder climes. For those with a sweet tooth, there's a key lime pie around every corner, each a unique twist on this beloved classic. And if you don't like any of that, you're still in safe waters.

Mile High Meringue at Blue Heaven

Let's start with dessert. Key West's eponymous pie is a culinary institution, sparking lively debates among locals and visitors alike. Start to unlock the experience, a slice at Blue Heaven, or one of the many venues that feature it. Chef Theresa Paterno's handcrafted creations, her “happy pies,” she says are infused with love and guaranteed to leave you more than satisfied.

Located just a tart-citrus-fruit's throw away from popular nightlife hotspots 801, Tutu (22) bar and Saloon 1, Blue Heaven‘s eclectic sprawling outdoor space make it a welcome part of any itinerary. The restaurant leans into the venue's past incarnation as a brothel, its quirky charm captures the essence of Key West's vibrant spirit. The historic, loud, and beloved Key West chickens love the place, and all are welcome, along with a hodge-podge of every sort of visitor that makes it this far.

Photo: Shutterstock

Benedicts For Brunch

Next stop is brunch, any day of the week. A perennial favorite is Azur – gay-owned and operated, featuring a Mediterranean-inspired menu and conveniently close to the clothing optional resorts on Fleming. And the chef prepares Benedicts three ways daily, each one delicious.

Another perennial, Banana Café, a French bistro in the heart of Key West. This quaint spot also features the Benedicts, a decadent lobster and other more traditional ones. They have a wine list featuring European vintners that's perfect for pairing and a range of traditional favorites, so everyone will leave fully completely satisfied.

Cubano Classics

No culinary survey of Key West can be called complete without enjoying the tastes of Cuba. Key West is closer to Cuba than to mainland Florida, and you can't go wrong at local favorite El Siboney or grab a decadent Cuban mix sandwich from Sandy's while you do your laundry.

More Key Restaurants

Other places we repeat visit are Date & Thyme, for healthy shakes, snacks and organic meals, across from Equator Resort.

The restaurant at Island House features addictive conch fritters and and the scenery sometimes beats a pretty sunset, as you'll hear Bobby rave in this episode of Gay Key West Uncovered.

Photo courtesy of Island House

Gay Key West Uncovered is a six-part miniseries podcast that is undeniably biased, and not-so-straight from a skeptical team of gay New Yorkers who didn't know what to expect in the southernmost wilds of Florida, and emerged as fans. Turning to the locals of Key West for their help and guidance, including drag queens, creative digital nomads, a super fierce lesbian boat captain, naked pool boys, business owners and even the mayor, we're attempting to tell at least a chapter or two of its story. This time we were hungry, and fortunately that's not a problem on the island. Not at all. Listen to our fourth episode here, and join New York comedian and host Bobby Hankinson as Towleroad eats its way into a coma:

More On Key West on Towleroad

‘Florida Curious' to Key West Convert: Take Your Clothes Off and Say ‘Gay' in the Conch Republic

Strip or Just Tease? Key West's Famous, and Infamous, Clothing-Optional Gay Guesthouses

Key West Spells Diversion With a Big “D”: Drinking, Dancing, Drag