Olivia Rodrigo And Kanye West Win Big At 2022 Billboard Music Awards - Towleroad Gay News

Olivia Rodrigo and Kanye West won big at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

The annual ceremony returned to Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday night (15.05.22), and this year half of the winners were unveiled on TikTok and the other half during a live broadcast on Peacock and NBC in the US.

Teenage pop superstar Olivia, 19, and rap legend Kanye, 44, took home the most prizes.

Olivia won seven accolades for Top New Artist, Top 100 Artist, Top Streaming Songs Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top Billboard Global 200 Artist and Top R B Female Artist, while ‘SOUR’ was crowned Top Billboard 200 Album.

As for Kanye, the ‘Jesus Walks’ rapper dominated the gospel and Christian categories, with ‘Donda’ taking home both Top Christian and Top Gospel Album. He also named Top Christian and Gospel Artist, while ‘Hurricane’ from ‘Donda’ was named Top Christian and Gospel Song, giving him a total of six prizes.

Doja Cat walked away with three prizes for Top R B Artist, Top Viral Song for ‘Kiss Me More’ with SZA and Top R B Female Artist.

The Weeknd was the most-nominated going into the ceremony, with 17 nods, but the ‘Blinding Lights’ hitmaker only walked away with a single prize for Top R B Male Artist.

The star-studded bash was hosted by Diddy and featured performances from Megan Thee Stallion, Silk Sonic, Burna Boy, Florence + The Machine, Ed Sheeran and Machine Gun Kelly.

Before the ceremony started, organisers caused controversy by allowing country star Morgan Wallen to make an appearance despite him being banned last year for use of a racial slur.

The 29-year-old singer-songwriter performed right after civil rights activist Tamika Mallory gave a speech about social justice and anti-racism, which raised a few eyebrows.

Travis Scott also performed, six months after the Astroworld tragedy, which saw 10 people lose their lives in a crowd surge at the rapper’s festival.

Before the event, host Diddy addressed the booking of Morgan and Travis.

He said: “To have Morgan and Travis be able to come back and touch the stage again with the mindset of getting a second chance at life.

“Everybody in the room is getting a second chance at life, you know, because we’re back outside with no masks on. We need love and I’m excited about celebrating that.”

An abridged list of the 2022 Billboard Music Awards winners:

Top Artist

Drake

Top New Artist

Olivia Rodrigo

Top Male Artist

Drake

Top Female Artist

Olivia Rodrigo

Top Duo/Group

BTS

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

Olivia Rodrigo

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Olivia Rodrigo

Top Song Sales Artist

BTS

Top Radio Songs Artist

Olivia Rodrigo

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist

Olivia Rodrigo

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist

Ed Sheeran

Top Tour

The Rolling Stones (‘No Filter Tour’)

Top R B Artist

Doja Cat

Top R B Male Artist

The Weeknd

Top R B Female Artist

Doja Cat

Top Rap Artist

Drake

Top Rap Male Artist

Drake

Top Rap Female Artist

Megan Thee Stallion

Top Country Artist

Taylor Swift

Top Country Male Artist

Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist

Taylor Swift

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay

Top Rock Artist

Glass Animals

Top Rock Tour

The Rolling Stones (‘No Filter Tour’)

Top Latin Artist

Bad Bunny

Top Latin Male Artist

Bad Bunny

Top Latin Female Artist

Kali Uchis

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Lady Gaga

Top Christian Artist

Ye

Top Gospel Artist

Ye

Top Billboard 200 Album

Olivia Rodrigo, ‘SOUR’

Top Rap Album

Drake, ‘Certified Lover Boy’

Top Country Album

Taylor Swift, ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’

Top Rock Album

twenty one pilots, ‘Scaled and Icy’

Top Latin Album

Karol G, ‘KG0516’

Top Dance/Electronic Album

Illenium, ‘Fallen Embers’

Top Christian Album

Ye, ‘Donda’

Top Gospel Album

Ye, ‘Donda’

Top Hot 100 Song

The Kid LAROI Justin Bieber, ‘Stay’

Top Streaming Song

The Kid LAROI Justin Bieber, ‘Stay’

Top Selling Song

BTS, ‘Butter’

Top Radio Song

Dua Lipa, ‘Levitating’

Top Collaboration

The Kid LAROI Justin Bieber, ‘Stay’

Top Billboard Global 200 Song

The Kid LAROI Justin Bieber, ‘Stay’

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song

The Kid LAROI Justin Bieber, ‘Stay’

Top Viral Song

Doja Cat ft. SZA, ‘Kiss Me More’

Top R B Song

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), ‘Leave The Door Open’

Top Rap Song

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, ‘Industry Baby’

Top Rock Song

Måneskin, ‘Beggin”

Top Latin Song

Kali Uchis, ‘telepatía’

Top Dance/Electronic Song

Sir Elton John Dua Lipa, ‘Cold Heart – PNAU Remix’

Top Christian Song

Ye, ‘Hurricane’ – winner

Top Gospel Song

Ye, ‘Hurricane’