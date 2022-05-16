DJ Khaled, Dove Cameron, More! Best Dressed Celebs Arrive At The Billboard Music Awards - Towleroad Gay News

mega

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards show is here!

Streaming live from the MGM Grand Garden Area in Las Vegas and hosted by music legend Sean “Diddy” Combs, the annual awards event will be honoring some of the biggest names in music and feature performances from Travis Scott, Machine Gun Kelly, Ed Sheeran , Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Megan Thee Stallion, and more.

Before the show started, these celebs hit the carpet in style!

Scroll through the gallery below to see some of the hottest celebs hitting the red carpet for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

DJ Khaled

DJ Khaled sported a lavender suit and matching purple sneakers as he prepared to present an award at this year’s show.

Dove Cameron

Liv and Maddie star Dove Cameron looked stunning in a floor length, strapless red dress showing off her toned abs.

Ty Dolla $ign

Ty Dolla $ign arrived at the show in a stylish metal Natalia Fender tank top and black jacket, accessorizing the look with a pair of black shades.

Florence Welch

“Drumming Song” singer Florence Welch of Florence + The Machine looked gorgeous in her ruffled purple gown and lacy black gloves.

Jack Harlow

Kentucky born rapper Jack Harlow arrived at the Billboard Awards in a sleek black Musika suit and tie.

Lainey Wilson

Country star Lainey Wilson — who was awarded Top New Country Artist Of 2021 last year — was feeling floral! She rocked a patterned jacket adorned with large cream and blue flowers.