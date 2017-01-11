Towleroad

Andy Cohen to Host Reboot of ’80s Dating Show ‘Love Connection’

by Andy Towle
January 11, 2017 | 12:27pm

Love Connection

Love Connection, the Chuck Woolery-hosted classic dating show of the ’80s and ’90s, is getting a reboot with Andy Cohen as host, according to The Hollywood Reporter:

Fox says each hour of Love Connection will feature single men and/or women in search of romance. After the singles are sent on three blind dates, they will dish the dirt in front of a live studio audience, with Watch What Happens host Cohen overseeing.

“I was a huge fan of the original Love Connection, and hosting the new version allows me to do one of the things I love most: meddling in people’s personal lives,” Cohen said.

It’s unclear whether there will be any gay love connections made on the show, but given the host we’d guess odds are good.

 

