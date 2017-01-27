Chris Meloni, Jamiroquai, Mr. Clean, Cody Alan, Apple Vape, Lady Gaga, Carson Kressley: HOT LINKS

RESIST. Chris Meloni takes his shirt off for the Trump resistance.

The revolution is upon us. If u can't see the con then u r willfully blind. #Resist. good nite pic.twitter.com/DmXeW8t7td — Chris Meloni (@Chris_Meloni) January 25, 2017

SATURDAY. Trump and Putin to speak on the phone: “Trump has said in the past that, as part of the rapprochement he is seeking with Russia, he is prepared to review sanctions Washington imposed on Russia over its 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea Peninsula. That move is likely to face resistance from both influential figures in Washington and foreign leaders — Merkel among them — who argue sanctions should only be eased if Moscow complies with the West’s conditions on Ukraine. Trump and Putin have never met and it was unclear how their very different personalities would gel.”

OF COURSE. Poll shows Trump supporters think it’s okay for him to have a private email server by a margin of 42 to 39.

NYT. Spineless Republicans now marching with Trump.

COMING SOON. Coal, methane regulations to be tossed aside.

CDC. LGBT youth summit indefinitely postponed: “Copies of internal planning documents provided to TPM refer to a one-day gathering in which “national leaders” would meet at the CDC’s Roybal campus in Atlanta in order “to address the health and well-being of LGBTQ youth.” The source told TPM that staffers were first informed about the event in late September and weekly planning meetings were held through the week of the election.”

HOT OR NOT. The new Mr. Clean.

CODY ALAN. Why I came out as gay. “Country music fans come in different shapes and sizes and shades. We’re not all the same. Even though some of our hearts beat to a different drum, I’ve found that there’s a place for me here and people of all different kinds. There’s a great Miranda Lambert song, “All Kinds of Kinds” – I think that’s pretty indicative of country music. There’s a great variety of different kinds of people that love it. That’s certainly been my experience.”

NO POLITICS. Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl halftime show will not make that kind of statement.

ON TOUR. Adam Lambert and Queen announce huge U.S. summer tour.

STUDY. Generation X more addicted to social media than Millennials: “Adults from 35 to 49 were found to spend an average of six hours and 58 minutes on social media per week, compared with the six hours and 19 minutes that their younger counterparts spent on such sites. More predictably, adults 50 and over spent significantly less time on social media, with an average of four hours and nine minutes on the networks per week.”

JOSH BERNSTEIN. Right-wing radio host refers to Women’s March as Million Skank March: “I’ve been renaming it the ‘Million Skank March’ for a reason,” he said, “because these women were absolutely horrendous, dressing up in women’s private parts costumes and running around … I’ve talked to lots of women on both sides of the aisle and they are disgusted by the behavior of these Hollywood elite idiots.”

iVAPE? Apple patents vaporizer.

CARSON KRESSLEY. A few ideas about the rebooted Queer Eye.

AUTOMATON. New from Jamiroquai: “After seven years away, evidently off on some intergalactic mission, Jamiroquai has returned to planet Earth with a new song and the announcement of his eighth album.”

FRIDAY FITNESS. This guy, who lost 20kg in three months and documented it every day.