Model Chrissy Teigen Comes for White Supremacist Richard Spencer

Model Chrissy Teigen is being applauded on social media after lashing out at Richard Spencer, the white supremacist leader who was punched in the face on Trump’s inauguration day.

Spencer has been whining about the punch since the day it was happened, while he was explaining the anti-Semitic symbol Pepe the Frog to an interviewer on the streets near the inauguration.

Teigen had enough.

After Spencer complained, “I am not what happened to me. I am what I chose to become,” Teigen replied:

“Richard Spencer you became someone who was punched in the face.”

Spencer replied: “Chrissy Teigen they don’t teach models Nelson Mandela quotations apparently,” to which Teigen replied:

“Richard Spencer you are literally a nazi. I don’t even need to come up with a comeback. Really takes the pressure off. Thanks, nazi!”

@RichardBSpencer you became someone who was punched in the face — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 23, 2017

@RichardBSpencer you are literally a nazi. I don't even need to come up with a comeback. Really takes the pressure off. Thanks, nazi! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 23, 2017

Spencer’s on-the-street interview: