Cyndi Lauper Denounces Madonna’s Women’s March Speech, Discusses Their Rumored Rivalry: WATCH

Cyndi Lauper sat down with Andy Cohen (And Rod Stewart) on Watch What Happens Live! Wednesday night, and Cohen asked Lauper about Madonna’s speech at the Women’s March on Washington, which was laden with F-bombs. Madonna also said she had thought “an awful lot about blowing up the White House.”

Said Lauper:

“I was glad that she went. I think that it happens a lot when you are really jacked up and feeling your emotions. I don’t think that it served our purpose because anger is not better than clarity and humanity. That is what opens people’s minds. When you want to change people’s minds, you have to share your real story…Yelling doesn’t. It just jacks people up but it doesn’t communicate any kind of humanity or any kind of story that would open another person’s mind.”

Cohen also asked about their alleged rivalry, to which Lauper responded, joking:

“She was gonna be a wrestler and I was gonna be her manager and it didn’t work out and we were fighting all the time about it!”

Watch: