Homophobic Man Stabbed Gay Brother Before Killing 5, Injuring 30+ in Melbourne Rampage

Dimitrious “Jimmy” Gargasoulas, a Melbourne man, stabbed his gay younger brother before going on a driving rampage on Bourke Street in which five people were killed and at least 30 injured.

This is the guy today from the Bourke street event today. Name Dimitrious Gargasoulas pic.twitter.com/ego6ApD2G8 — David Milana (@AFLNow) January 20, 2017

ABC News reports:

It is believed police were in pursuit of a vehicle in the city on Friday when the driver, 26-year-old Dimitrious Gargasoulas, drove erratically around an intersection before speeding down a footpath on Bourke Street and crashing into pedestrians.

Hospitals have treated 37 other people who were injured during the incident, and four victims remain in a critical condition.

Those who died included 10-year-old girl Thalia Hakin, a 25-year-old man, a 33-year-old man, a 32-year-old woman and the three-month-old baby boy who passed away Saturday evening.

Gargasoulas had left a disturbing series of posts on Facebook which included denunciations of gay people before stabbing Angelo, who remains in the hospital, and setting out on the rampage. News.com.au reports:

The alleged attack was labelled a “homophobic” incident after Gargasoulas posted a series of unhinged posts on Facebook describing himself as “god himself in a human bodily form” and denouncing gay people.

“It is stated in my 10 commandments no homosexual shall rule the earth,” the driver wrote on the social media network.

“I’ll take you all out just me you need a army to take me and so far you have presented half a army army of useless wait until you see mine!” he ranted in another post.

His mother Emily this weekend told 7 News that before the carnage, Gargasoulas fought with Angelo over his sexuality at her public housing apartment in Windsor and allegedly stabbed him in the face.

“Jimmy keeps saying to me, I’m going to kill all gays and poofters and lesbians,” she said.

Police held a press conference about the incident: