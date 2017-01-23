Lush Cosmetics’ Valentine’s Day Campaign Features Gay Couples in the Bath Together

Lush Cosmetics is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a campaign celebrating same-sex couples sharing a bath together and the hashtag #loveislove.

Our Valentine's Day goodies are even better when you've got someone to share them with. Online and in shops now: https://t.co/e7OJujFK3I pic.twitter.com/sPryxZ3icE — Lush North America (@lushcosmetics) January 19, 2017

The company also celebrated the Women’s March with this tweet featuring a same-sex couple:

The company has long been a supporter of LGBT rights. In 2015 in the UK, it ran a #GayIsOk campaign with charity group All Out, selling Love Soap:

Profits from sales of the sparkling gold soap were collected into a Love Fund, which raised £275,955. On social media, selfies and words of solidarity reached 30 million people with direct campaign messages. An additional 40 million were reached after the US Supreme Court ruling on marriage equality came down 24 hours after the campaign’s launch.

‘A little sparkly soap goes a long way,’ said Alessandro Commisso from Lush. ‘Thousands of Lush customers, All Out members, VIPs and allies of the LGBT community told the world that #GayIsOK and made this an epic campaign! By purchasing the Love Soap they have given us their trust (and their pounds) to fund grassroots charities and continue to support LGBT rights as human rights, especially where life is not all glitter.’