Protesters Mobilize to JFK Terminal 4 Over Trump’s Refugee Ban: WATCH

BREAKING: Federal Court Blocks Trump’s Refugee Ban After Challenge from ACLU

by Andy Towle
January 28, 2017 | 3:04pm

jfk

A protest at NYC’s JFK Terminal 4 was growing on Saturday afternoon in response to Trump’s executive order blocking entry to the US by citizens of Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Libya and Somalia.

Citizens of those countries were being detained at airports around the country following the order, prompting a legal response from the ACLU.

Even those with green cards, which make them permanent U.S. citizens, are subject to the ban.

Watch some videos below:

 

 

 

