Protesters Mobilize to JFK Terminal 4 Over Trump’s Refugee Ban: WATCH

A protest at NYC’s JFK Terminal 4 was growing on Saturday afternoon in response to Trump’s executive order blocking entry to the US by citizens of Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Libya and Somalia.

Citizens of those countries were being detained at airports around the country following the order, prompting a legal response from the ACLU.

Even those with green cards, which make them permanent U.S. citizens, are subject to the ban.

Watch some videos below:

POWERFUL from @cmenchaca at JFK Intl Terminal 4! pic.twitter.com/CgPBWke7jC — Daniel Altschuler (@altochulo) January 28, 2017