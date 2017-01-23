Former NC Gov. Pat McCrory Chased and Cornered by Protesters Yelling ‘Shame on You, Anti-Gay Bigot’ – WATCH

Madonna Issues Clarification After ‘Blowing Up the White House’ Comments Come Under Scrutiny

Former North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory, Lou Dobbs, and their small posse were confronted by protesters on a sidewalk outside the Capital Hilton in Washington DC. McCrory was then chased down an alley where, blocked by a locked door, he was cornered by the protesters, who yelled “shame” at him for several minutes.

“Shame on you, you anti-gay bigot. You’re a bigot and an a**hole,” the protesters yelled upon spotting McCrory on the sidewalk.

McCrory lost his reelection bid after the state lost millions of dollars due to company boycotts over the anti-LGBT HB2 bill McCrory signed in to law earlier in 2016.

Ricky Diaz, a McCrory spokesman, issued a comment after the incident:

“It’s regrettable that up to a few dozen protesters decided to stalk and shout insults at the governor and police when we should all be listening to each other and coming together as a country in a respectful manner. Governor McCrory is thankful to Lou Dobbs for helping during this incident, and very thankful to the D.C. police for keeping everyone safe during a very successful inaugural weekend.”

Watch: