LA Galaxy Player Robbie Rogers Engaged to Producer/Director Greg Berlanti

LA Galaxy player Robbie Rogers is engaged to writer, producer and director Greg Berlanti (Dawson’s Creek, Brothers & Sisters, Green Lantern, Everwood, Political Animals, Arrow, The Flash). The couple has been together since 2013.

Rogers made the announcement in an Instagram post on New Year’s Eve, writing: “”Thank you to everyone before us that made this moment possible… I feel extremely lucky and blessed to end 2016 engaged to the love of my life. ❤ Happy New Year!”

Berlanti made an announcement, as well, writing: “2016 was memorable for many reasons, for me it as the year my heart doubled in size. First, when my son Caleb was born. And second, a few days ago, when I got engaged to my soulmate ❤️ though I dreamed of both those things happening, i’m not sure I truly believed they were possible. Thanks to the friends and family who helped me find my way to this moment in my blessed life. a happy and healthy 2017 to all.”