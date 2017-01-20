The White House LGBT Rights Page Has Been Erased PreviousPrevious StoryDonald Trump is Now Officially Violating the Constitution: WATCHNextNext StoryKevin Swanson: ‘Highlights’ Magazine is as Bad As ISIS Because It Encourages Homosexuality – LISTENby Andy TowleJanuary 20, 2017 | 1:22pmShare61 Comments The White House LGBT rights page at whitehouse.gov/lgbt has been replaced by a Trump transition page featuring a sign up form for updates from Donald Trump. Also scrubbed: dedicated pages on climate change, civil rights, healthcare. PreviousPrevious StoryDonald Trump is Now Officially Violating the Constitution: WATCHNextNext StoryKevin Swanson: ‘Highlights’ Magazine is as Bad As ISIS Because It Encourages Homosexuality – LISTENShare61 Like61 Comments