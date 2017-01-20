Towleroad

The White House LGBT Rights Page Has Been Erased

by Andy Towle
January 20, 2017 | 1:22pm

The White House LGBT rights page at whitehouse.gov/lgbt has been replaced by a Trump transition page featuring a sign up form for updates from Donald Trump.

Also scrubbed: dedicated pages on climate change, civil rights, healthcare.

