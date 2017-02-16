WA Supreme Court Rules Unanimously Against Florist Who Refused Gay Wedding Because of Jesus

The Washington Supreme Court has ruled unanimously against Barronelle Stutzman, the Richland, Washington florist who in 2013 refused to provide flowers for a longtime customer’s wedding to his same-sex partner because of her “relationship with Jesus Christ.”

Said Stutzman in 2013: “I just took his hands and I said I’m sorry I can’t do your wedding because of my relationship with Jesus Christ…I’ve had hate mail. I’ve had people who want to burn my building, I’ve had people say they’ll never shop here again and tell all their friends. And I’ve had other people say thanks for standing up for your convictions and we’ll shop here and we’ll back you in any way we can.”

Stutzman was sued in 2013 by the Washington Attorney General’s Office and the ACLU and the ACLU of Washington, on behalf of Robert Ingersoll and Curt Freed, the couple who had request flowers for their wedding.

In 2015, Stutzman was found by a Benton County Superior Court to be in violation of the state’s anti-discrimination and consumer protection laws that prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation. Following the ruling, Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson provided Stutzman with a settlement offer, but Stutzman refused.

The case was argued on November 15 before the nine justices of the Washington Supreme Court.

Stutzman is being represented by Alliance Defending Freedom, the litigation group which was just this week declared an anti-LGBT hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.