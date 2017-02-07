Lady Gaga to Guest Judge Season Premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race: WATCH

Finland Honors Gay Erotic Artist Tom of Finland with His Own Emoji

Lady Gaga will guest judge the Season 9 premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race in March.

According to Logo, “the season nine premiere event features a shocking opening that will go down as one of the most jaw-dropping moments in ‘Drag Race’ history.”

The 13 queens competing this season are Aja (Brooklyn, NY), Alexis Michelle (New York, NY), Charlie Hides (London, UK), Eureka O’Hara (Johnson City, TN), Farrah Moan (Las Vegas, Nevada), Jaymes Mansfield (Madison, Wisconsin), Kimora Blac (Las Vegas, Nevada), Nina Bo’nina Brown (Atlanta, Georgia), Peppermint (New York, New York), Sasha Velour (Brooklyn, New York), Shea Coulee (Chicago, IL), Trinity Taylor (Orlando, FL) and Valentina (Los Angeles, CA).

Watch the new promo: