Malaysian Government Endorses Gay Conversion Therapy: VIDEO

Malaysia’s government is openly endorsing harmful gay conversion therapy after federal authorities claimed sexual orientation can be changed with “extensive training.”

A video produced by Malaysia’s Islamic Development Department aims to promote a more positive attitude to LGBT people. However, it also states that many gay Muslims “choose to face [their sexual orientation] appropriate with what Islam demands.”

According to the Malay Mail Online, the film argues that when someone realises they have different preferences from the majority, they need extensive training and guidance to correct this.

malaysia: We want to become a well developed country in 2020

also malaysia: the first thing to do is send gay people to conversion therapy — Kelsey the tofu (@lawoflarries) January 23, 2017

It urges gay people wishing to be cured to fulfill their desires through marriage or suppress their appetite through measures including fasting.

It also advises Muslims to be patient and help their friends change and return to the heterosexual path, if they discover them to be LGBT, reports the Independent.

Watch the video: