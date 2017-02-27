Trump Navy Secretary Nominee Withdraws Over Financial Conflicts

Philip Bilden, Trump’s nominee for Navy Secretary, has pulled after being unable to remove financial conflicts of interest in the vetting process, Politico reports:
“Mr. Philip Bilden has informed me that he has come to the difficult decision to withdraw from consideration to be secretary of the Navy,” Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said in a statement. “This was a personal decision driven by privacy concerns and significant challenges he faced in separating himself from his business interests.”
It’s a sad pattern for the Trump administration:
Yet like billionaire investment banker Vincent Viola, who withdrew his nomination to be secretary of the Army earlier this month, Bilden ran into too many challenges during a review by the Office of Government Ethics to avoid potential conflicts of interest, according to sources familiar with the decision.