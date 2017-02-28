Rush Limbaugh: ‘Moonlight’ Won the Oscar Because It’s a ‘Twofer’ About a ‘Gay Black Guy’

Rush Limbaugh offered the only explanation his vile, racist, homophobic mind could come up with for why Moonlight won the Oscar, Media Matters reports.

Said Limbaugh:

Well Moonlight is about a gay black man. Now, remember, Hollywood took it on the chin last year. Remember everybody was jumping in their chili, claiming that it was all white, all night, all the nominees, and that the only roles for African-Americans are drug-addled criminals and gang leaders and so forth or servants, and they’re fed up with it, and then they’re fed up with no nominations for anything. So Hollywood had to make it good last night so they went the twofer. They had a movie about a gay black guy. So what they did there, taking no chances whatsoever after the grief they got last year, they went for the twofer. Two protected groups in one movie.

I wonder if they were afraid that Hollywood might be — I’m not, no, nevermind. I’m not going to talk about potential violence if one of the two didn’t happen, but you — folks, this is great. It’s a circus. Hollywood could not have scripted a more ironic ending. After lecturing us all night on who should be president, after telling us all night how to run the country, after lecturing their number-one fan base, middle America, which is where the vast majority of people are. After impugning them, making fun of them, and laughing at them by making fun of the things they believe, these geniuses couldn’t even get their big moment done right, and that’s the award for the best movie of the year.

Quipped one commenter: “When will Hollywood finally make an epic brilliant drama about fat guys who never leave their homes and yell into microphones all day?”