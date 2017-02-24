Seth Meyers Rips Donald Trump for Attacking Transgender Kids: WATCH

Seth Meyers came out swinging at Donald Trump last night for pulling Obama-era guidelines instructing schools to allow transgender students to use the bathroom in accordance with their gender identity.

Said Meyers, in a segment called “Hey!”:

“Hey! What are you doing? As I understand it, you were elected to bring jobs back to the U.S. Now you don’t want to let transgender kids use the bathroom of the gender they identify with? Do you think that’s why the auto industry went to Mexico? For the bathrooms? First you demonize Muslims, then immigrants, and now the transgender community. Hey, just because you want to bring back coal mining doesn’t mean you have to bring back everything from the 1800s.”

Added Meyers:

“And hey! During the election, you told the LGBT community that — and I quote — ‘I will fight for you.’ Did you not mean to include the word ‘for’? There’s apparently this fear that transgender kids are using [these rights] as a ruse to sneak into restrooms and grab people by the genitals, but if you’re looking for the kind of person who would do that, you need to look no further than the Oval Office.”

Finally Meyers took aim at the First Lady’s stated agenda:

“Melania, I know you wanted to work on an anti-bullying campaign, and I know where you can start!”

Watch: