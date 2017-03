Alec Baldwin’s Trump Handles an Alien Invasion on SNL: WATCH

Just a month after going public with his relationship to Beverly Hills florist-to-the-stars Jeff Leatham, Arrow actor Colton Haynes has announced that the couple is engaged.

Haynes made the announcement in an Instagram post accompanied by a photo of the couple kissing on a rooftop as fireworks go off in the background.

Said Haynes in the post: “I SAID YES!!! 💍💥❤️”

Leatham posted the same photo, writing “HE SAID YES !!! ❤💍”

I SAID YES!!! 💍💥❤️ @jeffleatham A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on Mar 12, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

The photo was taken at the Las Ventanas resort in Cabo San Lucas.

Breakfast is served @jeffleatham !!! Talk about a room with a view…🙀🙀🙀… #Vacation A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on Mar 10, 2017 at 9:33am PST

I can't put into words how truly happy I am right now. So full of love. ❤️🌹❤️ A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on Mar 9, 2017 at 8:09pm PST