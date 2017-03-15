Rep. Devin Nunes: ‘Clearly the President was Wrong’ About Obama Wiretapping – WATCH

House Intelligence Committee head Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) told reporters this morning that the committee has seen no evidence to back up Donald Trump’s claims that Trump Tower was wiretapped by President Obama during the 2016 election.

Said Nunes:

“We don’t have any evidence that that took place….I don’t think there was an actual tap of Trump Tower.”

Watch:

Nunes and Rep. Adam Schiff were then questioned further.

Added Nunes: “Now you have to decide if you are going to take the tweets literally, and if you are, then clearly the president was wrong.”