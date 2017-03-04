Obama Responds to Trump Wiretapping Charge

President Obama’s spokesman Kevin Lewis has responded to Donald Trump’s charges of wiretapping.

Trump accused President Obama of wiretapping Trump Tower during the election, ripping out a series of paranoid, hysterical tweets. The tweets seemed timed to distract the media from investigations of his administration’s potentially treasonous contact with Russians prior to the U.S. election.

Said Lewis in a statement:

“A cardinal rule of the Obama Administration was that no White House official ever interfered with any independent investigation led by the Department of Justice. As part of that practice, neither President Obama nor any White House official ever ordered surveillance on any U.S. citizen. Any suggestion otherwise is simply false.”

Additionally Obama’s former deputy national security adviser, Ben Rhodes responded to Trump via Twitter early Saturday: